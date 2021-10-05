Cast Set for London Bow of Little Women Musical

Performances begin at the Park Theatre November 11.

The cast of the upcoming production of Little Women at London’s Park Theatre has been revealed. As previously announced, the musical will begin previews November 11 ahead of an opening night November 17.

Starring are Lydia White as Jo, Hana Ichijo as Meg, Anastasia Martin as Beth, Mary Moore as Amy, Bernadine Pritchett as Aunt March, Sev Keoshgerian as Laurie, Ryan Bennett as Professor Bhaer, Brian Protheroe as Mr Lawrence, Lejaun Sheppard as John Brooke, and Savannah Stevenson as Marmee. Also in the company is Liv Andrusier.

Adapted from the Louisa May Alcott classic following the adventures of the March sisters, the musical features a book by Allan Knee, lyrics by Mindi Dickstein, and a score by Jason Howland. Bronagh Lagan will direct the production, with a creative team rounded out by set and costume designer Nik Corrall, musical director Leo Munby, orchestrator Andy Collyer, choreographer Sarah Golding, lighting designer Ben M Rogers, and sound designer Paul Gavin. Casting is by Jane Deitch.

The musical was first seen on Broadway in 2005, starring Tony winner Sutton Foster as Jo. Across the pond, a 2018 production played at Hope Mill Theatre in Manchester.

Little Women is produced by Katy Lipson for Aria Entertainment, Hope Mill Theatre, and Knockhardy Productions, in association with Park Theatre. It is co-produced by Bonnie Comley and Stewart F. Lane and Katy Galloway Productions and presented by arrangement with Music Theatre International.

