Cast Set for London Reopening of The Book of Mormon

The complete company has also been announced for the relaunch of the U.K. tour of the Tony-winning musical.

Casting is complete for the reopening of the London production of The Book of Mormon, which resumes performances at The Prince of Wales Theatre November 15.

The company will be led by Dom Simpson as Elder Price, Tom Xander as Elder Cunningham, Leanne Robinson as Nabulungi, Steven Webb, Richard Lloyd-King, Haydn Oakley, and Edward Baruwa.

The ensemble includes Thomas Audibert, Philip Catchpole, Christopher Copeland, Joseph Davenport, Tanya Edwards, George Grayson, Myles Hart, Olivia Hibbert, Jed Hoyle, M-Jae Cleopatra Isaac, Georgia Iudica-Davies, Oliver Jacobson, Akmed Junior Khemalai, Ryan Kopel, David McMullan, Jack McNeill, Paige Miller, Sean Parkins, Kirk Patterson, Luke Redmore, Stephen Rolley, Fred Smiley, Patrick Sullivan, Ben Tyler, Anna Van Ruiten and Rebecca-Daisy Wellington.

The complete cast has also been announced for the U.K. and Ireland tour of the Tony-winning musical, which launches October 12 at the Wales Millennium Centre in Cardiff before dates in Dublin, Manchester, Glasgow, Norwich, Southampton, Amsterdam, Leeds, Aberdeen, Newcastle, Liverpool, Nottingham, and Edinburgh.

The touring company will be led by Robert Colvin as Elder Price, Conner Peirson as Elder Cunningham, Aviva Tulley as Nabulungi, Jordan Lee Davies, Ewen Cummins, Johnathan Tweedie, and Thomas Vernal.

Ensemble members include Loren Anderson, Jed Berry, David Brewis-Scott, Sanchia Amber Clarke, Tre Copeland-Williams, Tom Dickerson, Chanel Edwards-Frederick, Patrick George, Tad Hapaguti, Daniel Haswell, Evan James, Darren John, Michael Lewis, George Littell, Nicole Louise, Fergal McGoff, Ben Middleton, Sasha Monique, David Perkins, Rory Shafford, Chomba S. Taulo, Sharon Wattis, and Jacob Yarlett.

The London production opened in February 2013, winning four Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical. The U.K. and European tour launched in Manchester in June 2019.

The Book of Mormon has a book, music, and lyrics by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez, and Matt Stone. The musical is directed by Casey Nicholaw and Parker with choreography by Casey Nicholaw, set design by Scott Pask, costume design by Ann Roth, lighting design by Brian MacDevitt, sound design by Brian Ronan, orchestrations by Larry Hochman and Stephen Oremus, and music supervision and vocal arrangements by Oremus.

The Book of Mormon is produced in the U.K. by Anne Garefino, Important Musicals, and Sonia Friedman Productions.

