Cast Set for Los Angeles Bow of The Lehman Trilogy

Howard W. Overshown will join Simon Rusell Beale and Adam Godley—who currently star in the Broadway engagement—at Center Theatre Group.

Casting has been announced for the Center Theatre Group engagement of The Lehman Trilogy at the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles, running March 3–April 10, 2022.

Original London and Broadway cast members Simon Russell Beale and Adam Godley will reprise their roles as Henry Lehman and Mayer Lehman, respectively. They will be joined by Howard W. Overshown in the role of Emanuel Lehman. Overshown currently understudies that role for the Broadway production.

Written by Stefano Massini and adapted by Ben Power, The Lehman Trilogy weaves nearly two centuries of family history to chart the humble beginnings, outrageous successes, and devastating failure of the financial institution that would ultimately bring the global economy to its knees.

The Lehman Trilogy is directed by Tony and Oscar winner Sam Mendes. The design team includes scenic designer Es Devlin, costume designer Katrina Lindsay, video designer Luke Halls, lighting designer Jon Clark, composer and sound designer Nick Powell, co-sound designer Dominic Bilkey, music director Candida Caldicot, and associate director Zoé Ford Burnett, with movement by Polly Bennett.

The play, presented by The National Theatre and Neal Street Productions, is currently running on Broadway through January 2, 2022 at the Nederlander Theatre, where it opened on October 14. It will play a limited engagement at American Conservatory Theater’s Geary Theater in San Francisco following the Los Angeles run.