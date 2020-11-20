Cast Set for Miami New Drama's Socially Distanced Seven Deadly Sins

The site-specific event features works by Dael Orlandersmith, Hilary Bettis, Nilo Cruz, and more.

Miami New Drama has announced complete casting for its upcoming site-specific, socially distanced theatrical presentation Seven Deadly Sins: Temptation in the Magic City, which will feature performances from Stephen G. Anthony, Renata Eastlick, Jessica Farr, Kareema Khoury, Mia Matthews, Gerald McCullouch, Andhy Mendez, Carmen Pelaez, Christopher Renshaw, Caleb Scott, Sandi Stock, and Gregg Weiner.

Announced earlier this year, the production will play in seven vacant storefronts along Miami Beach's Lincoln Road November 27–January 3, 2021, with an opening night scheduled for December 5.

The newly commissioned seven short plays that comprise the project have been written by Hilary Bettis, Nilo Cruz, Moisés Kaufman, Rogelio Martinez, Dael Orlandersmith, Carmen Palaez, and Aurin Squire. The project was conceived and is directed by Michel Hausmann, with additional direction by Jade King Carroll and Kaufman.

Seven Deadly Sins not only brings live theatre back to Miami following the shuttering of theatres nationwide in the wake of COVID-19, but brings people back to Miami Beach's historic Lincoln Road as well. The street was hit especially hard by the effects of COVID-19 with a spike in business closures.

The experience will see groups of 12 socially distanced theatregoers rotating through seven vacant storefronts over 90 minutes, with a short play inspired by one of the seven deadly sins performed at each location. Audience members will listen to the plays through headphones as actors perform behind the storefronts' windows.

The creative team also includes set designers Christopher Swader and Justin Swader, lighting designer Yuki Nakase, costume designer Marina Pareja, sound designer Matt Corey, prop designer Jamilah Bailey, prop master Stephanie Debrecht, associate director Tatiana Pandiani, music director Wilkie Fergyson, production stage manager Isabella Lisboa, and production manager Kim Thomas Grose.

