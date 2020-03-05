Cast Set for New Production of Bring It On, Which Will Play London Following U.K. and Ireland Tour

The Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tom Kitt, Jeff Whitty, and Amanda Green musical will play Southbank Centre’s Queen Elizabeth Hall beginning December 9.

Following a U.K. and Ireland tour that opens at the Birmingham Hippodrome June 2, Bring It On: The Musical will play a London engagement at the Southbank Centre's Queen Elizabeth Hall December 9–January 10, 2021. The now-complete cast will feature Vanessa Fisher as Danielle, Amber Davies as Campell, Louis Smith as Cameron, Alicia Belgarde as Eva, Georgia Bradshaw as Nautica, Ayden Morgan as La Cienega, Samuel Wilson-Freeman as Steven, Chloe Pole as Skylar, Frances Dee as Kylar, and Marvyn Charles as Twig, with Roshani Abbey, Jack Dargan, Matthew Dawkins, Jordan Isaac, Katie Lee, Gareth Moran, Biancha Szynal, and Zinzile Tshuma. Inspired by the 2000 film, Bring It On features music by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Tom Kitt, lyrics by Miranda and Amanda Green, and a book by Jeff Whitty. Guy Unsworth directs the staging with choreography by Fabian Aloise, set design by Libby Watson, costume design by Susan Kulkarni, lighting design by Matt Daw, sound design by Ross Portway, music supervision by Mark Crossland, and musical direction from Sarah Burrell. Danny MacDonald is the acrobatic director, and Aundrea Fudge is the dialect coach. The upcoming tour is produced by Selladoor Worldwide. For the complete itinerary, visit BringItOnTheMusicalUK.com.