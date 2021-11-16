Cast Set for Off-Broadway Run of Sanaz Toossi's English

The cast of the Atlantic Theater Company production includes Tala Ashe, Marjan Neshat, and Hadi Tabbal.

The world premiere production of Sanaz Toossi's English at Atlantic Theater Company has found its cast. As previously reported, the Roundabout co-production will run at the Linda Gross Theater February 3–March 13, 2022, with an opening set for February 22.

English will feature Tala Ashe (The CW's DC’s Legends of Tomorrow), Ava Lalezarzadeh, Pooya Mohseni (Chonburi Hotel & The Butterfly Club) , Marjan Neshat (NYSF's Julius Caesar), and Hadi Tabbal. Neshat is currently appearing in Selling Kabul at Playwrights Horizons, and Ashe and Tabbal are both set for The Public's upcoming The Vagrant Trilogy. English marks the Off-Broadway debut for Lalezarzadeh.

Knud Adams directs the play, about a group of adults in Iran preparing for the TOEFL in an "English Only" classroom.

English will feature scenic design by Marsha Ginsberg, costumes by Enver Chakartash, lighting by Reza Behjat, sound design by Sinan Refik Zafar, and casting by Stephen Kopel, CSA. Alex Hajjar will serve as production stage manager.