Cast Set for Off-Broadway's Prayer for the French Republic

Molly Ranson, Richard Topol, and more will appear in the new Joshua Harmon play, directed by David Cromer.

Manhattan Theatre Club has found its cast for the world premiere of Joshua Harmon's Prayer for the French Republic. The production begins performances January 11, 2022, ahead of a February 1 opening, at New York City Center – Stage I Off-Broadway.

The play begins in 1944 with a Jewish couple awaiting news of their missing family, and follows five generations of a French Jewish family in its examination of history, home, and the effects of an ancient hatred.

The ensemble cast will feature Betsy Aidem (All the Way), Yair Ben-Dor, Francis Benhamou, Ari Brand, Pierre Epstein (Filumena), Peyton Lusk (Falsettos), Molly Ranson (Plaza Suite), Nancy Robinette (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time), Jeff Seymour, Kenneth Tigar (Fish in the Dark), and Richard Topol (Indecent). Tony-winning director David Cromer (The Band's Visit) helms the production.

The show’s creative team includes scenic designer Takeshi Kata, costume designer Sarah Laux, lighting designer Amith Chandrashaker, and sound designers Lee Kinney and Daniel Kluger, the latter also providing original music. Richard Hodge serves as production stage manager.