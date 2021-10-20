Cast Set for Off-Broadway's Rescheduled Selling Kabul

Sylvia Khoury’s play begins November 17 at Playwrights Horizons.

Dario Ladani Sanchez has joined the cast of Sylvia Khoury’s Selling Kabul, making its Off-Broadway premiere at Playwrights Horizons later this year. Directed by Tyne Rafaeli, performances will begin November 17 at the Peter Jay Sharp Theatre.

The show was initially scheduled for March 2020, with Babak Tafti in the role of Taroon. Sanchez (Hand to God at Speakeasy Stage Company, KISS at Yale Rep) will now play that role, with Francis Benhamou (The Profane) as Leyla, Mattico David (Noura) as Jawid, and Marjan Neshat (The Public’s Julius Caesar) as Afiya.

The creative team includes scenic designer Arnulfo Maldonado, costume designer Montana Levi Blanco, lighting designer Jen Schriever, stage manager Brett Anders, and assistant stage manager Bryan Bauer.

Selling Kabul, produced in association with Williamstown Theatre Festival, explores the toll of America’s war in Afghanistan and immigration policy from within a single family’s apartment as it unfolds in real-time.