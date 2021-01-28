Cast Set for Reading of Kemp Powers' Christa McAuliffe's Eyes Were Blue

By Andrew Gans
Jan 28, 2021
 
Powers wrote the adapted screenplay for One Night in Miami…, directed by Oscar winner Regina King and now available on Amazon Prime.
Center Theatre Group will present a virtual reading of Kemp Powers' Christa McAuliffe’s Eyes Were Blue beginning February 4 and accessible through April 4.

Directed by Jennifer Chang, the cast features Giovanni Adams, Jovan Adepo, Amaia Arana, Lorena Martinez, Connor Paolo, Adam J. Smith, Cory Michael Smith, Larry Bates, and Justin Lawrence Barnes.

Christa McAuliffe’s Eyes Were Blue follows Bernard and Steven Gentry, twins who have lived starkly different lives. One is plagued by racism because of his dark skin, while the other passes as white. Moving between their '80s New York City childhood and a Minnesota courthouse in 2006, the play is a meditation on race and privilege in America.

Playwright Powers is currently represented on screen with his adapted screenplay for One Night in Miami…, which features direction by Oscar winner Regina King and a cast that includes Tony winner Leslie Odom, Jr.

READ: Leslie Odom Jr. Builds on the Foundation Laid by Hamilton in One Night in Miami...

The reading is part of Center Theatre Group’s L.A. Writers’ Workshop Festival: New Plays Forged in L.A. series, and the video will be free to Center Theatre Group subscribers and supporters or $10 for all others. Visit CTGLA.org/ChristaMcAuliffe.

