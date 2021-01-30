Cast Set for Regional Premiere of The Unpredictable Times

Kevin Ray Johnson's coming-of-age drama will play Sarasota, Florida, in June.

Kevin Ray Johnson's The Unpredictable Times, which has had numerous readings and workshops over the past decade, will make its regional premiere June 18–27 at Rise Above Performing Arts Summer Professional Theatre in Sarasota, Florida.

Co-directed by Johnson and Artistic Director Jacob Ruscoe, the production will feature Jonah McKinley as Brandon, Isabella Yoder as Nicole, Todd Bellamy II as Jake, Leah Henry as Samantha, and Owen DeMaio as Carl. Rachael Henry Johnson is the production stage manager.

In the coming-of-age drama, five friends reunite in their hometown of Champlin, Minnesota, after graduating college. They attempt to deal with unresolved issues that will challenge their lifelong friendships.

"This has been a long time coming. Well over 15 years in the making, and I cannot think of a better company for The Unpredictable Times to premiere than at Rise Above Performing Arts!," says playwright Johnson.

Johnson, who was seen in the Metropolitan Opera production of Porgy and Bess, is also the playwright of A (Funny) Imagination!—An Unauthorized Doug Cartoon Parody and Birdie and Tim.

Visit RiseAboveArts.com.