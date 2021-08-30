Cast Set for Relaunch of Lincoln Center Theater's My Fair Lady Tour

The Bartlett Sher-directed production will resume September 14 in Houston, Texas.

Casting is complete for the relaunch of the North American tour of Lincoln Center Theater’s production of My Fair Lady, which begins September 14 at The Hobby Center in Houston, Texas. Tony winner Bartlett Sher directs.

Returning to the cast of the staging, which opened in December 2019 at The Kennedy Center, are Shereen Ahmed as Eliza Doolittle, Laird Mackintosh as Professor Henry Higgins, Leslie Alexander as Mrs. Higgins, Adam Grupper as Alfred P. Doolittle, Kevin Pariseau as Colonel Pickering, Gayton Scott as Mrs. Pearce, and Sam Simahk as Freddy Eynsford-Hill.

Joining the tour from the original Broadway company is Lee Zarrett as Professor Zoltan Karpathy.

The ensemble features Rajeer Alford, Colin Anderson, Polly Baird, Mark Banik, Michael Biren, Mary Callanan, Elena Camp, Christopher Faison, Nicole Ferguson, Kaitlyn Frank, Juliane Godfrey, Colleen Grate, Patrick Kerr, Brandon Leffler, Nathalie Marrable, William Michals, Aisha Mitchell, Rommel Pierre O’Choa, George Psomas, Keven Quillon, JoAnna Rhinehart, Samantha Sturm, Sarah Quinn Taylor, Gerard M. Williams, Michael Williams, Richard Riaz Yoder, and Minami Yusui.

Adapted from George Bernard Shaw’s play and Gabriel Pascal’s motion picture Pygmalion, My Fair Lady has a book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe. The LCT production, which premiered in spring 2018, played 548 performances at the Vivian Beaumont and was nominated for 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical Revival.

This production also features choreography by Christopher Gattelli, sets by Michael Yeargan, costumes by Catherine Zuber, lighting by Donald Holder, sound by Marc Salzberg, music supervision by Ted Sperling, original musical arrangements by Robert Russell Bennett and Phil Lang, dance arrangements by Trude Rittmann, tour orchestrations by Josh Clayton, and music direction by John Bell. Casting is by The Telsey Office.

Nederlander Presentations, Inc. produces the tour. For the current itinerary, visit MyFairLadyonTour.com.

