Cast Set for Return of Beautiful—The Carole King Musical National Tour

The production, put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will reopen in Chicago.

Casting is complete for the return of national tour of Beautiful—The Carole King Musical, which will reopen in Chicago at the CIBC Theatre November 2–7, more than 600 days after it was shuttered due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company will be led by Sara Sheperd as Carole King, James D. Gish as Gerry Goffin, Sara King as Cynthia Weil, Ryan Farnsworth as Barry Mann, Matt Loehr as Don Kirshner, and Rachel Coloff as Genie Klein. Sheperd and King were both members of the original Broadway cast of the musical, understudying their respective roles.

The ensemble includes Isaiah Bailey, Edwin Bates, Kaitlyn Nicole Davis, Rosharra Francis, Jamary Alexandra Gil, Kevin Hack, Danielle Herbert, Torrey Linder, Nick Moulton, Nurney, Teshomech Olenja, Monet Sabel, Paul Scanlan, Sarah Sigman, and Ben Toomer.

The bio-musical follows King’s rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history.

Beautiful–The Carole King Musical opened on Broadway at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre January 12, 2014. It played 2,418 regular performances and closed October 27, 2019. The show features a book by Tony and Oscar nominee Douglas McGrath with direction by Marc Bruni and choreography by Josh Prince. The score features popular songs written by King, Goffin, Weil, and Mann.

The creative team also includes set designer Derek McLane, costume designer Alejo Vietti, lighting designer Peter Kaczorowski, sound designer Brian Ronan, wig and hair designer Charles G. LaPointe, orchestrator and musical arranger Steve Sidwell, music supervisor Jason Howland, and music coordinator John Miller.

For a full list of tour stops and tickets, click here .

