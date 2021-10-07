Cast Set for Return of Beautiful—The Carole King Musical National Tour

toggle menu
toggle search form
National Tour News   Cast Set for Return of Beautiful—The Carole King Musical National Tour
By Andrew Gans
Oct 07, 2021
 
The production, put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will reopen in Chicago.
Sara Sheperd
Sara Sheperd

Casting is complete for the return of national tour of Beautiful—The Carole King Musical, which will reopen in Chicago at the CIBC Theatre November 2–7, more than 600 days after it was shuttered due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company will be led by Sara Sheperd as Carole King, James D. Gish as Gerry Goffin, Sara King as Cynthia Weil, Ryan Farnsworth as Barry Mann, Matt Loehr as Don Kirshner, and Rachel Coloff as Genie Klein. Sheperd and King were both members of the original Broadway cast of the musical, understudying their respective roles.

The ensemble includes Isaiah Bailey, Edwin Bates, Kaitlyn Nicole Davis, Rosharra Francis, Jamary Alexandra Gil, Kevin Hack, Danielle Herbert, Torrey Linder, Nick Moulton, Nurney, Teshomech Olenja, Monet Sabel, Paul Scanlan, Sarah Sigman, and Ben Toomer.

The bio-musical follows King’s rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history.

READ: Beautiful, About Life of Carole King, Is Heading to the Silver Screen

Beautiful–The Carole King Musical opened on Broadway at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre January 12, 2014. It played 2,418 regular performances and closed October 27, 2019. The show features a book by Tony and Oscar nominee Douglas McGrath with direction by Marc Bruni and choreography by Josh Prince. The score features popular songs written by King, Goffin, Weil, and Mann.

The creative team also includes set designer Derek McLane, costume designer Alejo Vietti, lighting designer Peter Kaczorowski, sound designer Brian Ronan, wig and hair designer Charles G. LaPointe, orchestrator and musical arranger Steve Sidwell, music supervisor Jason Howland, and music coordinator John Miller.

For a full list of tour stops and tickets, click here.

23 Jukebox Musicals That Brought Your Favorite Music to Broadway

23 Jukebox Musicals That Brought Your Favorite Music to Broadway

46 PHOTOS
<i>Ain&#39;t Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations</i> Playbill - April 2019
Ain't Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations Playbill - April 2019
Ain't Too Proud_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Derrick Baskin, Jeremy Pope, Jawan M. Jackson, Ephraim Sykes, and James Harkness Matthew Murphy
cover_no_shadow
All Shook Up
A scene from <i>All Shook Up</i>
A scene from All Shook Up
<i>Tina: The Tina Turner Musical</i> Playbill - Opening Night
Tina: The Tina Turner Musical Playbill - Opening Night
Adrienne Warren and cast of <i>Tina: The Tina Turner Musical</i>
Adrienne Warren and cast of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical Manuel Harlan
American Idiot Playbill - Opening Night
American Idiot
Stark Sands, John Gallagher, Jr., and Michael Esper in American Idiot.
Stark Sands, John Gallagher, Jr., and Michael Esper in American Idiot Paul Kolnik
Baby It's You! Playbill - Opening Night, March 2011
Baby It's You!
Christina Sajous, Erica Ash, Kyra Da Costa, Crystal Starr Knighton, Brandon Uranowitz, and Beth Leavel
Christina Sajous, Erica Ash, Kyra Da Costa, Crystal Starr Knighton, Brandon Uranowitz, and Beth Leavel in Baby It's You
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Today’s Most Popular News:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2021 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.