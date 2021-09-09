Cast Set for Return of Jesus Christ Superstar's 50th Anniversary North American Tour

By Andrew Gans
Sep 09, 2021
 
The tour of the Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre production will resume performances in Oregon September 28.
James Delisco Beeks, Aaron LaVigne, Jenna Rubaii, and cast of Jesus Christ Superstar Matthew Murphy

Casting is complete for the return of the 50th anniversary North American tour of the Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre production of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's Jesus Christ Superstar.

The production will resume performances September 28 at the Keller Auditorium in Portland, Oregon, and will continue to play over 25 cities during the 2021–2022 season, including Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas, Seattle, San Francisco, and Toronto.

Aaron LaVigne, Jenna Rubaii, and cast of Jesus Christ Superstar Matthew Murphy

Returning to their roles will be Aaron LaVigne as Jesus, James T. Justis as Judas, Jenna Rubaii as Mary, Alvin Crawford as Caiphas, Tommy Sherlock as Pilate, and Tyce Green as Annas. Christian A. Guerrero joins the cast as the standby for Jesus and Judas.

The ensemble includes David Andre, Sara Andreas, Courtney Arango, Wesley J. Barnes, Milena J. Comeau, Lydia Ruth Dawson, Derek Ferguson, Brian Golub, Brittany Rose Hammond, Garfield Hammonds, Quiana Holmes, Darrell T. Joe, Sheila Jones, Jacob Lacopo, Paul Louis Lessard, Eric A. Lewis, Tommy McDowell, Danny McHugh, Jenny Mollet, Sarah Parker, Erick Patrick, SandyRedd, Cooper Stanton, and Chelsea Williams.

Timothy Sheader directs with choreography by Drew McOnie. The production also has set and costume design by Tony nominee Tom Scutt, lighting design by Lee Curran, sound design by Keith Caggiano and Nick Lidster, with music supervision by Tom Deering and North American music supervision by David Holcenberg.

The Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre production of Jesus Christ Superstar won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival, selling out consecutive engagements in 2016 and 2017. The production played a West End engagement at the Barbican in 2019 before returning to Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre in concert version during summer 2020.

The tour is produced by Stephen Gabriel and Work Light Productions. For the current itinerary, click here.

Aaron LaVigne, Jenna Rubaii, and cast of Jesus Christ Superstar Matthew Murphy
James Delisco Beeks, Aaron LaVigne, Jenna Rubaii, and cast of Jesus Christ Superstar Matthew Murphy
Aaron LaVigne, Tommy Sherlock, and cast of Jesus Christ Superstar Matthew Murphy
Alvin Crawford, Tyce Green, and cast of Jesus Christ Superstar Matthew Murphy
James Delisco Beeks and cast of Jesus Christ Superstar Matthew Murphy
Cast of Jesus Christ Superstar Matthew Murphy
James Delisco Beeks and cast of Jesus Christ Superstar Matthew Murphy
Cast of Jesus Christ Superstar Matthew Murphy
