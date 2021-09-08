Cast Set for Return of Mamma Mia! The Party at London's The O2

The immersive theatrical and dining experience will resume performances October 1.

Mamma Mia! The Party, the immersive theatrical and dining experience, will return to London's The O2 October 1 with its full cast. The production opened at the venue in August 2019, but has been on pause since March 2020 due to the pandemic.

Returning to the taverna are cast members Fed Zanni as Nikos, Steph Parry as Kate, Linda John Pierre as Debbie, AJ Bentley as Adam, Julia Imbach as Kostantina, Allie Ho Chee as Bella, Kimberly Powell as Nina, Dawn Spence as Grandma, and Gregor Stewart as Fernando.

The cast also includes Oscar Balmaseda, Jonathon Bentley, Molly Cleere, and Jessica Spalis. The musicians will be John Donovan, Luke Higgins, Kathryn Tindall, Steve Rushton, and Mark Pusey.

Set in a taverna on the island of Skopelos (where much of the 2008 movie adaptation was filmed), Mamma Mia! The Party concerns Nikos and his wife Kate, who run a restaurant with their family and friends. Told through dialogue and ABBA songs, the story evolves as guests sit at their tables enjoying a Greek meal. The evening ends with the main floor transforming into a 1970s disco, where audience members are welcome to stay to sing and dance to original ABBA recordings.

The show premiered in Stockholm in 2016, featuring music and lyrics by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus (some songs with Stig Anderson) and a story by Calle Norlén, Roine Söderlundh, and Ulvaeus. It has been adapted for the U.K. by Sandi Toksvig.

The London production is co-directed and choreographed by Stacey Haynes and Söderlundh.