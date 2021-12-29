Cast Set for Shakespeare Theatre Company's Our Town, With Music by Michael John LaChiusa

The Thornton Wilder classic will play the Washington, D.C., venue in February 2022.

Casting is complete for the Shakespeare Theatre Company's upcoming production of Thornton Wilder’s Pulitzer Prize-winning Our Town, which will be presented February 17–March 20, 2022, at Sidney Harman Hall.

Directed by Associate Artistic Director Alan Paul, the cast will be led by five-time Helen Hayes Award winner Holly Twyford (Old Times) as the Stage Manager, Chinna Palmer (Fairview) as Emily Webb, Jake Loewenthal (Macbeth) as George Gibbs, Craig Wallace (Romeo and Juliet) as Mr. Webb, Felicia Curry (The Color Purple) as Mrs. Webb, Eric Hissom (Out of Time) as Dr. Gibbs, three-time Helen Hayes Award winner Natascia Diaz (Man of La Mancha) as Mrs. Gibbs, and Tom Story (Peter Pan and Wendy) as Simon Stimson.

Also featured are Elliot Dash as Constable Warren, Hudson Koonce as Joe Crowell, Sarah Marshall as Mrs. Soames, Tommy Nelson as Wally Webb, Suzanne Richard as Joe Stoddard, Christopher Michael Richardson as Howie Newsome, and Kimberly Schraf as Professor Willard.

The production will also have scenic design by Wilson Chin, costume design by Sarafina Bush, lighting design by Yi Zhao, sound design by Josh Gromada, and music by Tony-nominated composer Michael John LaChuisa (Marie Christine, The Wild Party). The movement and mime directors are Mark and Emma Jaster.

Director Paul says, "Our Town is more than a play—it’s a ritual of renewal. I can’t wait to hear Thornton Wilder’s timeless words fill Sidney Harman Hall as we emerge from this pandemic and come back to the theatre. After such a long time apart, it seemed only fitting to reunite audiences with the local D.C. artists that they best recognize and love. It feels like a sort of homecoming for artists and audiences alike.”

