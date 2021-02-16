Cast Set for Sheffield's Virtual Production of The Band Plays On

Robert Hastie and Anthony Lau will direct the Chris Bush play.

Casting is set for Sheffield Theatres' virtual production of Chris Bush's The Band Plays On, which will stream March 15–28.

Directed by Robert Hastie and Anthony Lau, the cast of the U.K. production will include Anna-Jane Casey (Annie Get Your Gun, Flowers for Mrs. Harris), Maimuna Memon (Standing at the Sky’s Edge, Jesus Christ Superstar), Sandra Marvin (Show Boat, Waitress), Jocasta Almgill (Rent, & Juliet), and Jodie Prenger (A Taste of Honey, Oliver!).

The Band Plays On features designs by Ben Stones, musical supervision and arrangements by Will Stuart, lighting design by Jessica Hung Han Yun, sound by Emma Laxton, filming by The Umbrella Rooms, and scenic art by Kid Acne.

For ticket information visit SheffieldTheatres.co.uk.