Cast Set for Stage Adaptation of The Da Vinci Code

The production, based on the best-selling Dan Brown novel, will tour 35 cities in the U.K. from January to November 2022.

The first page to stage adaptation of Dan Brown's The Da Vinci Code is set to tour the U.K. January 10–November 12, 2022.

Rachel Wagstaff and Duncan Abel have adapted the best-seller, about a professor and cryptologist trying to crack the code to solve a murder and reveal a well-guarded, centuries-old religious mystery. Olivier winner Nigel Harman will play professor Robert Langdon, Danny John-Jules will play Sir Leigh Teabing, and Hannah Rose Caton will play Sophie Neveu. Additional casting will be announced later.

The tour kicks off its 35-city tour at Churchill Theatre in Bromley in January, with stops planned stops across the U.K. including Sheffield, Bath, Brighton, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Leicester, York, Belfast, Northampton, Liverpool, and more.

Luke Sheppard (& Juliet) will direct the production. The creative team also includes set and costume designer David Woodhead, video designer Andrzej Goulding, lighting designer Lizzie Powell, and composers and sound designers Ben and Max Ringham. Casting is by Stuart Burt.

The Da Vinci Code is produced by Simon Friend. For a full tour schedule, visit DaVinciCodeOnStage.com.