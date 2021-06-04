Cast Set for Stage Version of Disney's Bedknobs and Broomsticks

Neil Bartram augments the Sherman Brothers' original score and Brian Hill pens the book for the new musical, soon to embark on a U.K. tour.

Casting is complete for the stage adaptation of Disney’s 1971 live action-animated hybrid musical Bedknobs and Broomsticks, which will make its previously reported world premiere August 14 at Newcastle Theatre Royale, prior to a U.K. tour through May 2022 that includes a five-week holiday season at the Leeds Grand Theatre.

Angela Lansbury starred as Miss Eglantine Price in the family-friendly adventure film, which features a score by Mary Poppins songwriters Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman. Neil Bartram is contributing new music and additional lyrics with a book by Brian Hill. Candice Edmunds and Jamie Harrison direct.

Dianne Pilkington (Wicked, Young Frankenstein) will play Price opposite Charles Brunton (Matilda, Love Never Dies) as Emelius Browne.

The two actors will be joined by Mark Anderson, Jessica Aubrey, Georgie Buckland, Kayla Carter, Jonathan Cobb, Jacqui Dubois, Matthew Elliot-Campbell, Sam Lupton, Rob Madge, Vinnie Monachello, Nathaniel Morrison, Conor O’Hara, Sadie-Jean Shirley, Robin Simoes Da Silva, Emma Thornett, and Susannah Van Den Berg.

The Rawlins children will be played by Dexter Barry, Izabella Bucknell, Haydn Court, Poppy Houghton, Evie Lightman, and Aidan Oti.

The musical from Hill and Bartram, whose The Story of My Life played a brief Broadway run in 2009, was originally announced as part of Chicago Shakespeare's 2018–2019 season but was postponed due to the death of director and choreographer Rachel Rockwell.

Bedknobs and Broomsticks concerns the three orphaned Rawlins children, who are evacuated from wartime London to live with the mysterious Eglantine Price. Upon discovering Eglantine to be a trainee witch, they join forces to search for a secret spell that will defeat the enemy once and for all.

The production will also feature set and illusion design by Jamie Harrison, costume design by Gabriella Slade, orchestrations by Simon Hale, musical supervision by Tom Murray, choreography and movement direction by Neil Bettles, sound design by Gareth Fry, lighting design by Simon Wilkinson, and production management by Gary Beestone.

Bedknobs and Broomsticks is produced by Michael Harrison by special arrangement with Disney Theatrical Productions.

For tickets, visit BedKnobsOnstage.com.