Cast Set for Stream of Now or Never Song Cycle

The new song cycle marks the first collaboration between the U.K.'s Barn Theatre and composer Matthew Harvey.

The U.K.'s Barn Theatre will present a live stream of Matthew Harvey's song cycle Now or Never April 1. The work follows seven people as they each take a defiant act of positivity in their last week on earth.

The cast includes Eloise Davies (Be More Chill), Ahmed Hamad (Rent), Matthew Harvey (Les Misérables), Irvine Iqbal (The Boy in the Dress), Lucy St. Louis (Man of La Mancha), Katie Shearman (The Sound of Music tour), and Courtney Stapleton (Dear Evan Hansen).

Associate artist Harvey created the song cycle with the intention of writing about individual responses to global adversity without writing specifically about the pandemic.

The creative team also includes musical supervisor Freddie Tapner, creative director Ryan Carter, sound designer Harry Smith, and director of photography Ben Collins, supported by Ben Thomas and Alex Tabrizi.

For ticket information click here.

