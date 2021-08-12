Cast Set for U.K. Tour of Blood Brothers

Cast Set for U.K. Tour of Blood Brothers
By Andrew Gans
Aug 12, 2021
 
The international hit musical reopens August 13 at the Theatre Royal Plymouth.
Lyn Paul and cast of <i>Blood Brothers</i>
Lyn Paul and cast of Blood Brothers Robert Day

Bill Kenwright's production of Willy Russell's international hit musical Blood Brothers returns to the stage in a U.K. tour that reopens August 13 at the Theatre Royal Plymouth.

Directed by Bob Tomson and Kenwright, the cast is led by Lyn Paul, who returns for her farewell tour in the role of Mrs. Johnstone, which she first played in London’s West End.

Paul is joined by Hannah Barr as Brenda, Joel Benedict as Eddie, Josh Capper as Neighbour, Tim Churchill as Mr. Lyons, Danielle Corlass as Linda, Grace Galloway as Donna Marie/Miss Jones, Andy Owens as Perkins, Alex Patmore as Mickey, Robbie Scotcher as the Narrator, Paula Tappenden as Mrs. Lyons, and Danny Taylor as Sammy.

The production also features musical direction by Matt Malone, sound design by Dan Samson, set and costume design by Andy Walmsley, lighting design by Nick Richings, and associate lighting design by Darran Curtis.

The tale of Liverpool life and twins separated at birth started as a play, performed at a Liverpool school in 1981, before opening at the Liverpool Playhouse in 1983. The musical has since triumphed across the globe, including a 1993 Broadway debut, starring the late Stephanie Lawrence, that received six Tony nominations, including one for Best Musical.

The tour is currently scheduled to run through November 27.

Blood Brothers on Broadway

Blood Brothers on Broadway

Blood Brothers opened at The Music Box Theatre on April 25, 1993.

8 PHOTOS
Helen Reddy
Helen Reddy Joan Marcus
Helen Reddy
Helen Reddy Joan Marcus
Carole King
Carole King Joan Marcus
Carole King and Philip Lehl
Carole King and Philip Lehl Joan Marcus
Helen Reddy
Helen Reddy Joan Marcus
Helen Reddy
Helen Reddy Joan Marcus
Carole King
Carole King Joan Marcus
Carole King and Philip Lehl
Carole King and Philip Lehl Joan Marcus
