Cast Set for U.K. Tour of Fatal Attraction Play

Coronation Street's Kym Marsh will lead the stage adaptation, which also stars Oliver Farnworth and Susie Amy.

Kym Marsh, Oliver Farnworth, and Susie Amy are set to star in the stage adaptation of Fatal Attraction in a 2022 U.K. tour. James Dearden has adapted the script, based on his own screenplay from the 1987 thriller.

Marsh, who has starred on ITV's Coronation Street for 13 years, will take on the role of Alex Forrest, the bunny-boiling spurned mistress played by Glen Close in the film. Farnworth (Coronation Street) will play her lover Dan, and Amy (Footballer's Wives) will play his wife, Beth. The cast also includes John Macaulay and Troy Glasgow, with Emma Laird Craig as understudy Beth/Alex.

Loveday Ingram will direct the production with set and costume design by Morgan Large, lighting design by Jack Knowles, sound design by Carolyn Downing, and original composition by Paul Englishby. Casting is by Anne Vosser.

The tour will kick off in Brighton January 14, 2022, with stops planned in Newcastle, Edinburgh, Bath, Nottingham, Manchester, and Birmingham. Marsh will tour with the show through March 5. The tour will continue through the spring, with future casting to be announced.

Fatal Attraction is produced by Smith and Brant Theatricals and Ambassador Theatre Group Productions, along with Gavin Kalin Productions.