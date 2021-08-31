Initial Casting Announced for What to Send Up When It Goes Down at Playwrights Horizons

Initial Casting Announced for What to Send Up When It Goes Down at Playwrights Horizons
By Dan Meyer
Aug 31, 2021
 
Aleshea Harris’ work begins September 24 at the Off-Broadway theatre after a run at BAM earlier this year.
Rachel Christopher, Ugo Chukwu, and Kambi Gathesha

Casting for Aleshea Harris’ What to Send Up When It Goes Down at Playwrights Horizons this fall has been revealed. As previously announced, the production kicks off the 2021–2022 season with previews starting September 24 ahead of a September 28 opening.

The cast will include Rachel Christopher as One/Made, Ugo Chukwu as Six/Miss, Kambi Gathesha as Two, Denise Manning as Eight/Song Leader, Javon Q. Minter as Seven, Adrianna Mitchell as Three, and Beau Thom as Five/Man/Driver. Additional casting will be announced shortly. Christopher, Chukwu, Manning, Minter, and Thom performed the work when it was presented at Brooklyn Academy of Music earlier this summer.

Williamstown Theatre Festival Gala_2020_HR
Whitney White Joseph Marzullo/WENN

The BAM co-production is directed by Whitney White (Our Dear Dead Drug Lord), in association with The Movement Theatre Company. Setting out to disrupt the pervasiveness of anti-Blackness and celebrate the inherent value of Black people, Harris’ play blurs the boundaries between actors and audiences, offering a space for catharsis, discussion, reflection, and healing.

The production features scenic design by Yu-Hsuan Chen, costume design by Qween Jean, lighting design by Cha See, sound design by Sinan Refik Zafar, and original songs by Harris. Genevieve Ortiz is the production stage manager, and Carolina Arboleda is assistant stage manager.

What to Send Up When It Goes Down is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. This production is part of Playwrights Horizons’ Redux Series, which expands audience reach for vital new plays that premiered to limited runs elsewhere.

