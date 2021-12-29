Cast Set for World Premiere of Punk Rock Girl! From Joe Iconis and Rob Rokicki

Long Island's Argyle Theatre will present the new musical, featuring the music of female artists like Blondie, Gwen Stefani, and Avril Lavigne.

Long Island's Argyle Theatre has announced casting for its world premiere of Punk Rock Girl!, the new musical featuring songs written and made famous by female artists and female-fronted bands with a book and arrangements by Joe Iconis (Be More Chill) and arrangements and orchestrations by Rob Rokicki (The Lightning Thief). Originally planned for Argyle's 2020–2021 season, the production will now run January 20–February 27, 2022.

The cast includes Philippe Arroyo (Aladdin), Kayla Catan, Seth Eliser, Jaylan Evans, Kalonjee Gallimore, Ashley LaLonde, Lauren Marcus (Be More Chill), Jackson Mattek, Jordan Leigh McCaskill, Kelly McIntyre, Natalie Powers, Mikaela Rada, Brooke Shapiro, and Brad Weatherford.

Jennifer Werner directs and choreographs the musical, which finds its themes of friendship and community as two seemingly-opposite teens meet in a world of grungy guitars and loud, messy emotions...and the music of Blondie, Pat Benatar, Avril Lavigne, Joan Jett, P!nk, Gwen Stefani, and more.

The production also has musical direction by Jennifer Peacock, set design by Nate Bertone, costume design by Jen Caprio, lighting design by John Salutz, sound design by Carlos Dias, Jr., and prop design by Steven Velasquez. Leonard Sullivan is associate director and choreographer. The stage management team includes Alison Savino, Leah V. Pye, and Shannon Stewart. Casting is by Michael Cassara.

The new musical is produced in association with Lively McCabe Entertainment.

For tickets, visit ArgyleTheatre.com.