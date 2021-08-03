Casting and Design Team Set for Bedlam's Off-Broadway Persuasion

The adaptation of Jane Austen's novel begins September 11.

Sarah Rose Kearns, Rajesh Bose, Caroline Grogan, Nandita Shenoy, Jamie Smithson, Randolph Curtis Rand, Shaun Bennet Fauntleroy, Claire Hsu, Annabel Capper, and Yonatan Gebeyehu will star in Bedlam’s upcoming production of Persuasion. As previously announced, the play begins performances September 11 at the Connelly Theater with an opening set for September 21.

Adapted from the novel by Jane Austen, Persuasion is written by Kearns and directed by Eric Tucker. The story follows a shy English spinster in the post-Napoleonic era as she seeks to win back the love of the man she rejected eight years before.

The production will feature choreography by Susannah Millonzi, set design by John McDermott, lighting design by Les Dickert, costume design by Charlotte Palmer Lane, and sound design by Jane Shaw. Production management is by Zach Jenkins with production stage management by Brett Anders and assistant stage management by Noah Silva. The play is produced in association with Mia Moravis.