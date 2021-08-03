Casting Announced for Letters of Suresh Off-Broadway

The Rajiv Joseph play begins September 14 at the Tony Kiser Theater.

Ali Ahn, Ramiz Monsef, Kellie Overbey, and Thom Sesma will star in the Off-Broadway premiere of Letters of Suresh. As previously announced, the play by Rajiv Joseph begins previews September 14 ahead of an October 4 opening at the Tony Kiser Theater.

The Second Stage production is directed by May Adrales, with scenic design by Mikiko Suzuki MacAdams, costume design by Amy Clark, lighting design by Jiyoun Chang, sound design and original music by Charles Coes and Nathan A. Roberts, projection design by Shawn Duan, and casting by The Telsey Office.

In Letters of Suresh, a series of notes reveal a hunger for human connection as residents of a war-torn city seek peace. The work is a companion piece to Joseph’s play Animals Out of Paper, which received a Second Stage reading in 2008 starring Overbey.

