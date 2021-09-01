Casting Announced for London Premiere of Suzan-Lori Parks’ White Noise

The play begins October 5 at the Bridge Theatre.

The U.K. premiere of Suzan-Lori Parks’ White Noise has found its core cast in James Corrigan, Ken Nwosu, Faith Omole, and Helena Wilson. As previously announced , the production runs October 5–November 13 at the Bridge Theatre in London.

White Noise is directed by Polly Findlay. The production features set designs by Lizzie Clachan, costumes by Natalie Pryce, lighting by Jackie Shemesh, movement by Jade Hackett, and sound by Donato Wharton.

The play follows four long-time friends as they navigate a racially motivated incident with the cops that leaves one of them shaken. White Noise received its world premiere at the Public Theater in New York in March 2019 and was the winner of the 2019 Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding New Off-Broadway Play.

