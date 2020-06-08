Casting Announced for Pride Plays Presentation of Donja R. Love’s one in two

The live stream reading will air on Playbill June 12.

The original Off-Broadway cast of Donja R. Love’s one in two will reunite for Playbill and Pride Plays’ live stream primetime presentation of the play June 12 at 7PM on Playbill.com/PridePlays.

Jamyl Dobson, Leland Fowler, and Edward Mawaere will star as person on the left, person in the middle, and person on the right, respectively. The actors first bowed in the roles when the show made its world premiere at The New Group beginning November 2019. The reading will be directed by Malika Oyetimein, with stage management by Noelle Diane Johnson.

“Three young Black queer men are waiting to be chosen. When one of them is, he’s forced to live a new reality inside an epidemic, exploring the joys, the gags and the truths of not being defined by his diagnosis.” A reflection of a Black, queer experience today, Love harnesses the emotion surrounding his 10th anniversary of being HIV positive in this dramatic work.

The live reading—as with all Pride Plays programming and the June 28 Pride Spectacular Concert—is a benefit performance for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Broadway Cares not only supports health initiatives, charities for those affected by HIV, The Actors Fund, and COVID-19 emergeycn relief, but has announced pledges to Broadway Advocacy Coalition, which Broadway Cares has financially supported since it started in 2016 as well as The Bail Project, Color of Change, and the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Dobson has previously appeared Off-Broadway in The Seven at New York Theatre Workshop, The Anthem, Washer/Dryer, Romeo & Juliet Ain't Supposed to Die a Natural Death, Rainy Days and Mondays, and Fondly Do We Hope, Fervently Do We Pray. Television audiences will recognize him from shows such as Gotham, Manifest, and The Path. Mawaere starred in the Chicago premieres of BootyCandy and one in two, and the world premiere of The Antelope Party. He is a host of Broadway Black’s podcast Off Book. Fowler has been seen Off-Broadway in Novenas for a Lost Hospital, If Pretty Hurts Ugly Must Be a Muhfucka, Henry V, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Measure for Measure as well as television’s City On A Hill.

A member of the Directors Lab at Lincoln Center Theater, Oyetimein is also the co-adapter and director of Dr. Maya Angelou's I Know why the Caged Bird Sings (Book-It Repertory Theatre) which garnered a Gregory Award nomination for Best Director. She has also directed How I Learned What I Learned ( Arden Theatre Co.), the workshop production of The First Deep Breath ( National Black Theatre), The Bitter Game (Wallis Annenberg), Eclipsed (Southern Repertory Theatre), the world premiere of WHITE (Theatre Horizon) Barbecue, Bootycandy (Intiman Theatre Festival), And in this Corner: Cassius Clay (Seattle Children’s Theatre). Johnson has worked at such theatres as PlayPenn, Theatre Horizon, Passage Theatre Company, The Bearded Ladies Cabaret, Theatre in the X, Simpactico Theatre Company, and Fringe Arts.

one in two is one of four mainstage presentations of the 2020 Pride Plays festival from producers Doug Nevin and Michael Urie, festival director Nick Mayo, and associate director Nic Cory. The other broadcasts include Brave Smiles...another lesbian tragedy by The Five Lesbian Brothers, Masculinity Max by MJ Kaufman, and The Men From the Boys by Mart Crowley. The festival also includes 11 other plays in development that will receive private readings throughout the month of June.

