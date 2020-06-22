Casting Announced for Pride Plays’ Presentation of Masculinity Max

The Playbill broadcast of MJ Kaufman’s play, directed by Will Davis, will stream June 27.

Pride Plays has announced casting for its upcoming June 27 live stream of MJ Kaufman’s Masculinity Max. The play, directed by Will Davis, will star Ty Defoe, Theo Germain, David Greenspan, Judy Gold, Jason Butler Harner, Esco Jouley, Francis Jue, Matt Maher, Avi Roque, Aneesh Sheth, Kelli Simpkins, Zo Tipp, and Vishal Vaidya. Watch the play live at 7 PM ET at Playbill.com/PridePlays.

Masculinity Max was first commissioned and developed by The Public Theater. The comedy tells a story of genders, how we perform them, and how it makes us feel. The performance streams as a benefit for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, the organization that has been making a lifesaving difference for people across the country affected by HIV/AIDS and other life-threatening illnesses, as well as providing assistance to crucial LGBTQ+ organizations like the National Center for Transgender Equality and the Transgender Legal Defense & Education Fund. Thanks to matching sponsor RXR Realty, donations from the performance will be matched dollar for dollar up to $7,500.

This presentation of Masculinity Max features casting by James Calleri, Paul Davis, and Erica Jensen of Calleri Casting, stage management by Jereme Kyle Lewis, and associate direction by Nic Cory.

This broadcast is part of the 2020 Pride Plays festival, produced by Michael Urie and Doug Nevin with festival direction by Nick Mayo. This year’s festival includes the previous stream of Donja R. Love’s one in two, as well as the upcoming Brave Smiles...Another Lesbian Tragedy by The Five Lesbian Brothers (and starring the brothers) on June 22 and The Men From the Boys by Mart Crowley on June 26. The festival caps off with the one-night-only Playbill Pride Spectacular concert June 28 at 8PM ET. All programming airs as benefit performances to support Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

