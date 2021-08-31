Casting Call Announced for Young Michael Jackson in MJ Broadway Musical

By Dan Meyer
Aug 31, 2021
The show is set to begin previews in December at the Neil Simon Theatre.
MJ The Musical at the Neil Simon Theatre Marc J. Franklin

A casting call for a young Michael Jackson in the upcoming Broadway musical MJ has been announced. The show is slated to begin previews December 6 at the Neil Simon Theatre ahead of a February 1, 2022, opening.

In MJ, Young Michael appears at age 10 and should have an unchanged singing voice. Performers may be older or younger to audition, as long as they are still able to sing in Young Michael’s range.

To submit, follow the steps below:
1. Make a video singing a Michael Jackson song.
2. In the video also state name, age, height, where you are from, and how you heard about this opportunity.
3. Email a link of the video by September 20, 2021.

Click here for more detailed instructions. Applicants should email their video to audition@mjthemusical.com.

Whomever is cast as Young Michael will also be featured on iHeartRadio Broadway, which is partnering with Lia Vollack Productions and The Michael Jackson Estate for the casting call.

MJ stars Myles Frost in his Broadway debut as adult Michael Jackson along with Quentin Earl Darrington as Joseph Jackson/Rob, Whitney Bashor as Rachel, Gabriel Ruiz as Alejandro, Antoine L. Smith as Berry Gordy/Nick, Joey Sorge as Dave, John Edwards as Jackie Jackson, Ayana George as Katherine Jackson, Apollo Levine as Quincy Jones/Tito Jackson, Tavon Olds-Sample as Michael, Lamont Walker II as Jermaine Jackson, and Zelig Williams as Marlon Jackson, with Raymond Baynard, Kali May Grinder, Oyoyo Joi, Carina-Kay Louchiey, Renni Anthony Magee, Aaron James McKenzie, Aramie Payton, Kamille Upshaw, Ryan VanDenBoom, and Darius Wright rounding out the ensemble.

The musical features a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage and a score made up of some of pop hits. Tony winner Christopher Wheeldon will direct and choreograph. Casting is by Rachel Hoffman of The Telsey Office.

