Casting Complete for Andrew Lloyd Webber, Emerald Fennell, and David Zippel’s West End Cinderella Musical

Rebecca Trehearn, Gloria Onitiri, Georgina Castle, and Laura Baldwin round out the cast of principal performers.

Casting is complete for Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella, which will now begin performances June 25 and open July 14 at London’s Gillian Lynne Theatre. Olivier winner Rebecca Trehearn (Show Boat) will play The Queen with Georgina Castle (Mamma Mia!) and Laura Baldwin (Waitress) as Cinderella’s stepsisters, Marie and Adele, and Gloria Onitiri (Hadestown) as The Godmother.

As previously announced, the musical stars Carrie Hope Fletcher in the title role with Victoria Hamilton-Barritt as the Stepmother and Ivano Turco as Prince Sebastian.

Also joining the cast are Michael Afemaré, Lydia Bannister, Michelle Bishop, William Bozier, Lauren Byrne, Sophie Camble, Tobias Charles, Vinny Coyle, Nicole Deon, Jonathan David Dudley, Dominic Adam Griffin, Michael Hamway, James Lee Harris, Leah Harris, Kate Ivory Jordan, Kelsie-Rae Marshall, Georgina Onuorah (who will play the role of Cinderella at certain performances), Andy Rees, Alexandra Waite Roberts, Sam Robinson, Giovanni Spano, Lauren Stroud, Georgia Tapp, and Matthieu Vinetot.

WATCH: Andrew Lloyd Webber Discusses Cinderella’s Power Ballad 'I Know I Have a Heart'

Cinderella features an updated story and book by Oscar-winning screenwriter Emerald Fennell, with music by Lloyd Webber and lyrics by David Zippel. Also attached to the project are director Laurence Connor, choreographer JoAnn Hunter, set and costume designer Gabriela Tylesova, sound designer Gareth Owen, lighting designer Bruno Poet, and co-musical supervisor John Rigby.