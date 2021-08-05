Casting Complete for Douglas Carter Beane’s Fairycakes Off-Broadway

A trio of up-and-comers join Mo Rocca, Julie Halston, Jason Tam, and more in the comedy.

Casting is now complete for the world premiere of Douglas Carter Beane’s Fairycakes with the addition of Chris Myers, Z Infante, and Sabatino Cruz. Additionally, Ellenore Scott (Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical) has joined as choreographer and associate director.

As previously announced , previews begin October 14 at Greenwich House Theater in downtown NYC with the likes of Jackie Hoffman, Mo Rocca, Julie Halston, Ann Harada, and Jason Tam already cast.

Beane is set to direct the play, which is a send-up of A Midsummer’s Night Dream that pairs up characters from different fairy tales. In order of appearance, Fairycakes stars Rocca as Geppetto, Alfie Fuller as Peaseblossom, Cruz as Pinocchio, Hoffman as Moth, Kuhoo Verma as Cinderella, Z Infante as Cobweb, Harada as Musterseed, Jamen Nanthakumar as Changeling, Halston as Titania/Elizabeth, Brooks Ashmanskas as Oberon/Dirk, Myers as Puck, and Tam as Prince/Cupid.

The production features scenic design by Shoko Kambara and Adam Crinson, costume design by Gregory Gale, lighting design by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, and music contributions by Lewis Flinn.