Casting Complete for London Palladium's Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Performances of the Andrew Lloyd Webber-Tim Rice musical begin July 1.

Casting is now complete for the London Palladium production of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, which begins previews July 1 prior to an official opening July 15.

As previously reported, Alexandra Burke (The Bodyguard) will star as The Narrator with Jason Donovan (who played Joseph in the original Palladium production in the 1990s) as the Pharaoh and Olivier nominee Jac Yarrow reprising his work in the title role.

Linzi Hateley, who was Olivier-nominated for her performance as the Narrator in the original London Palladium production, will play select performances in that part beginning July 17.

These actors will be joined by Steffan Lloyd Evans as Reuben and Bobby Windebank as Simeon, with Femi Akinfolarin, Jabari Braham, Gemma Buckingham, Thalia Burt, Jasmin Colangelo, Jonathan Cordin, Francessca Daniella-Baker, Alexander Day, Andre Fabien Francis, Llandyll Gove, Abigayle Honeywill, Blythe Jandoo, Danny Nattrass, Perry O’Dea, Georgina Parkinson, Emily-Ann Potter, Jon Reynolds, Rochelle Sherona, Katie Singh, and Callum Train.

The young performers in the show are Ava Belle Alexander, Toby Byers, Mei Chiu, Esme Connolly, Hattie Connolly, Alinah Dagpin, Amelie Davison, Josselyn Ospina Escobar, Kaylenn Aires Fonseca, Noah Swer Fox, Bella Harding, Amber Hodder, Rafferty Ison, Holly Jade Roberts, Harry Jelley, Livi Kent, Tamar Laniado, Charlie McGonagle, Isabelle Mullally, Edesiri Paula Okpenerho, Amy Osborn, Millie Playle, Riley Plummer, Teddy Probets, Austin Riley, Harrison Skinner, Ethan Sokontwe, Ellis Sutherland, Charlie Tumbridge, and Lilli Watkins.

Laurence Connor directs the production, which originally ran in 2019 and was slated to return in 2020 prior to the pandemic. The production also features choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter, with set and costume design by Morgan Large, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, and sound design by Gareth Owen.

The production is set to begin performances after the proposed "Step 4" in the U.K. government's road map to easing restrictions, and therefore is planning to accommodate full-capacity audiences in accordance with the intended lifting of all limits on social contact.

Michael Harrison produces.

