Casting Search Continues for Netflix Adaptation of Jason Robert Brown's 13 Musical

Rehearsals are slated to begin in Toronto in March 2021.

Young performers have the chance to audition virtually for the upcoming Netflix adaptation of Jason Robert Brown's musical 13.

Telsey + Company has launched a casting search for the previously announced Netflix adaptation, which aims to begin rehearsals in Toronto in March 2021 prior to filming in the Canadian city in June 2021.

Performers of all gender identities ages 12–16 are being sought to play 13-year-old students in the film, which will be directed by Tamra Davis. Producer Neil Meron is also seeking a 12-16 year-old performer to play Archie, the male-identifying teenager with muscular dystrophy who uses a wheelchair or scooter. The ability to sing is required, and actors with muscular dystrophy are encouraged to submit for this role. The submission deadline for the film is November 20.

The musical, featuring a book by Dan Elish and Tootsie Tony Award winner Robert Horn, premiered in Los Angeles in 2007, going on to bow on Broadway the following year. The production marked the first—and to date, only—musical to feature a cast and band comprised entirely of teenagers. Among the company were a young Graham Phillips, Allie Trimm, and Ariana Grande.

Horn is adapting adapt the script for the screen. Plans for a movie version of the title were first announced in 2014 with CBS Films, with Bert V. Royal (Easy A) attached to pen the screenplay.

The musical centers on Evan Goldman, who, on the verge of turning 13 and following his parents’ divorce, moves to Indiana with his mom. Thrown into a new environment, he must now navigate crushes, cool kids, and a little more homework as his Bar Mitzvah approaches.

To learn more about the audition process for 13, click here.