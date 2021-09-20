Casts Confirmed for Return of Broadway, London, and Touring Runs of Dear Evan Hansen

Jordan Fisher, Sam Tutty, and Stephen Christopher Anthony will head the companies in the title role.

Casting is complete for the returns of the Broadway, London, and North American touring companies of the Tony-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen.

Each production will feature the actor playing the title role in March 2020 at the time of the shutdown. The Broadway production will reopen December 11 at the Music Box Theatre (five years after its original Broadway opening, on December 11, 2021) with Hamilton's Jordan Fisher as Evan. The London company of the hit musical, the 2020 Olivier Award winner for Best Musical, will reopen at the Noël Coward Theatre October 26 starring Olivier winner Sam Tutty. The North American tour will relaunch December 7 in Greensboro, North Carolina, with Stephen Christopher Anthony returning as the high school student caught at the center of a story that spirals out of control.

As previously alluded to, the returning Broadway company will include all those who were there at the time of the shutdown, including Fisher, Gabrielle Carrubba as Zoe Murphy, Jessica Phillips as Heidi Hansen, Christiane Noll as Cynthia Murphy, David Jeffery as Connor Murphy, Ivan Hernandez as Larry Murphy, Jared Goldsmith as Jared Kleinman, and Phoebe Koyabe as Alana Beck, with Zachary Noah Piser as the Evan alternate. The cast also includes Reese Sebastian Diaz, Nathan Levy, Dan Macke, Jane Pfitsch, Talia Simone Robinson, Asa Somers, Josh Strobl, and Nicole Van Giesen, along with Linedy Genao and Mateo Lizcano, who join the company as understudies.

READ: Jordan Fisher Will Star in Dear Evan Hansen Upon Broadway Reopening

Joining Tutty in the West End company will be Lucy Anderson as Zoe Murphy, Doug Colling as Connor Murphy, Marcus Harman as Evan Hansen at certain performances, Jack Loxton as Jared Kleinman, Rebecca McKinnis as Heidi Hansen, Lauren Ward as Cynthia Murphy, and Rupert Young as Larry Murphy plus Iona Fraser, who takes on the role of Alana Beck. Completing the cast are Tricia Adele-Turner, Haydn Cox, Hannah Lindsey, Mark Peachey, and James Winter with new cast members Ellis Kirk, Samantha Mbolekwa, Hannah Qureshi, and Mitchell Zhangazha.

Joining Anthony in the North American tour are returning cast members Stephanie La Rochelle as Zoe Murphy, Jessica E. Sherman as Heidi Hansen, Claire Rankin as Cynthia Murphy, John Hemphill as Larry Murphy, Alessandro Costantini as Jared Kleinman, and Ciara Alyse Harris as Alana Beck, with Nikhil Saboo joining the company as Connor Murphy. Sam Primack plays Evan at certain performances, and understudies include Alaina Anderson, Matthew Edward Kemp, Mark Quackenbush, Coleen Sexton, Daniel Robert Sullivan, and Kelsey Venter. The tour will visit more than 30 cities in the 2021–2022 season, including premieres in Miami, Baltimore, Providence, Indianapolis, and Philadelphia as well as return engagements in Denver, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C. A full tour route is available here.

With the help of Dear Evan Hansen’s mental health not-for-profit partners in the U.S. and the U.K., all three productions will hold a special night in their first week of performances to honor mental health care workers and volunteers, who will be invited as guests.

Watch Trailer for Dear Evan Hansen Film, Starring Ben Platt, Julianne Moore, Amy Adams, More

Dear Evan Hansen features a score by the Tony- and Oscar-winning songwriting team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Dogfight, A Christmas Story), a book by Tony winner Steven Levenson (Masters of Sex), choreography by Danny Mefford (Fun Home), and direction by multiple Tony nominee Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal, If/Then).

The musical also features scenic design by David Korins, projection design by Peter Nigrini, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, and hair design by David Brian Brown. Music supervision, orchestrations, and additional arrangements are by Alex Lacamoire. Ben Cohn is the associate music supervisor. Vocal arrangements and additional arrangements are by Justin Paul. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting's Kevin Metzger-Timson.

Dear Evan Hansen began previews at the Music Box November 14, 2016, prior to an official opening December 4. The musical was nominated for nine 2017 Tony Awards, winning six: Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, Best Original Score, Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical (Platt), Best Featured Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical (Rachel Bay Jones), and Best Orchestrations.

The Dear Evan Hansen film made its premiere September 9 at the opening of the Toronto International Film Festival. The movie musical will arrive in theatres nationwide September 24. Ben Platt reprises his Tony-winning performance in the title role opposite Julianne Moore, Amy Adams, Danny Pino, Kaitlyn Dever, Amandla Stenberg, Colton Ryan, and Nik Dodani.

