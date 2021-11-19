Casts of Broadway's Chicago and Waitress Will Perform on CBS' Thanksgiving Day Parade

Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight will host the live broadcast.

The November 25 broadcast of The Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS, which airs from 9 AM until noon, will feature live performances from the casts of Broadway's Chicago and Waitress.

Anchored by Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight, the holiday program will also stream live and will be available on demand on Paramount+.

The cast of Chicago, which recently celebrated 25 years on Broadway, features Ana Villafañe, Bianca Marroquín, Paulo Szot, Lillias White, Raymond Bokhour, and Ryan Lowe with David Bushman, Jennifer Dunne, Jessica Ernest, Jeff Gorti, Arian Keddell, Mary Claire King, Joseph London, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Celina Nightengale, Brian O'Brien, Denny Paschall, Jermaine R. Rembert, Rachel Schur, Michael Scirrotto, Christine C. Smith, and Brian Spitulnik.

The Waitress performance will feature Grammy Award winner Jennifer Nettles and Erich Bergen. (Sara Bareilles' Waitress is currently playing a limited engagement at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre through January 9, 2022.)

As previously reported, the NBC broadcast of the annual parade will see performances from the Broadway casts of Six, Moulin Rouge!, and Wicked, plus NBC's upcoming Annie Live!.

The CBS broadcast will will feature portions of the 95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade live from NYC. Dropping by the parade to talk with Frazier and Knight will be Laya DeLeon Hayes from The Equalizer, Wilson Cruz and Anthony Rapp from Star Trek: Discovery, as well as Waitress' Bergen.

Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss executive produce. Weiss also directs.