Casts of Broadway's Girl From the North Country and Ain't Too Proud Perform on CNN's July 4 Celebration

By Andrew Gans
Jul 04, 2020
 
Don Lemon and Dana Bash host The Fourth in America.
Girl From the North Country_Tonight Show_HR
Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

The casts of Broadway's Girl From the North Country and Ain't Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations perform remotely on CNN's The Fourth in America, which airs on the network July 4 at 8 PM ET.

Hosted by CNN anchors Don Lemon and Dana Bash, the Fourth of July special honors the U.S. military, frontline workers battling the coronavirus pandemic, and citizens demanding equality.

The four-hour program also features Jewel, Barry Manilow, Martina McBride, Kenny Loggins, Andy Grammer, Carlos Santana and Cindy Blackman Santana, CeCe Winans, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, The O'Jays, Don McLean, Jesse Colin Young and Little Kids Rock, Billy Ray Cyrus, Burt Bacharach and musicians from the Berklee College of Music, Harlem Gospel Choir, The New York Philharmonic, and the San Francisco, Colorado, Houston, Chicago, and New York Youth symphonies.

TV viewers can also expect performances from "The President's Own" United States Marine Band, the U.S. Navy Band, and the U.S. Army Field Band.

Production Photos: Ain't Too Proud on Broadway

Production Photos: Ain't Too Proud on Broadway

17 PHOTOS
Ain't_Too_Proud_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Derrick Baskin Matthew Murphy
Ain't_Too_Proud_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Taylor Symone Jackson, Candice Marie Woods, and Nasia Thomas Matthew Murphy
Ain't_Too_Proud_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Christian Thompson, Derrick Baskin, Jahi Kearse, Candice Marie Woods, Jawan M Jackson, Jarvis B Manning Jr, Joshua Morgan, and Saint Aubyn Matthew Murphy
Ain't_Too_Proud_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Ephraim Sykes, Jawan M. Jackson, Derrick Baskin, Jeremy Pope, and James Harkness Matthew Murphy
Ain't_Too_Proud_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Taylor Symone Jackson, Candice Marie Woods, and Nasia Thomas Matthew Murphy
Ain't_Too_Proud_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Ephraim Sykes, Jeremy Pope, James Harkness, and Jawan M. Jackson Matthew Murphy
Ain't_Too_Proud_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Derrick Baskin, Jawan M. Jackson, Jeremy Pope, Saint Aubyn, and E. Clayton Corneilous Matthew Murphy
Ain't Too Proud_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Ephraim Sykes Matthew Murphy
Ain't Too Proud_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Jeremy Pope, Candice Marie Woods, and Cast Matthew Murphy
Ain't Too Proud_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Derrick Baskin, Jawan M. Jackson, Jeremy Pope, James Harkness, and Ephraim Sykes Matthew Murphy
(Updated July 4, 2020)

