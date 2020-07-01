Casts of Broadway's Girl From the North Country and Ain't Too Proud Will Perform on CNN's July 4 Celebration

Don Lemon and Dana Bash will host The Fourth in America.

The casts of Broadway's Girl From the North Country and Ain't Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations are set to perform remotely on CNN's The Fourth in America, which will air on the network July 4 at 8 PM ET. Hosted by CNN anchors Don Lemon and Dana Bash, the Fourth of July special will honor the U.S. military, frontline workers battling the coronavirus pandemic, and citizens demanding equality. The four-hour program will also feature Jewel, Barry Manilow, Martina McBride, Kenny Loggins, Andy Grammer, Carlos Santana and Cindy Blackman Santana, CeCe Winans, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, The O'Jays, Don McLean, Jesse Colin Young and Little Kids Rock, Billy Ray Cyrus, Burt Bacharach and musicians from the Berklee College of Music, Harlem Gospel Choir, The New York Philharmonic, and the San Francisco, Colorado, Houston, Chicago, and New York Youth symphonies. TV viewers can also expect performances from "The President's Own" United States Marine Band, the U.S. Navy Band, and the U.S. Army Field Band.

Production Photos: Ain't Too Proud on Broadway Production Photos: Ain't Too Proud on Broadway 17 PHOTOS