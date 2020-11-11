Casts of Broadway's Jagged Little Pill, Hamilton, More to Perform During Macy's 2020-Style Thanksgiving Day Parade

The shows will film performances ahead of the broadcast.

Though the ghost lights have kept Broadway's bare stages illuminated during during the ongoing pandemic, the stars of some shows will reunite for one day only, and that's a reason to be thankful.

This year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, reworked given the public health crisis, will feature performances from the Broadway casts of Jagged Little Pill, Hamilton, Mean Girls, and Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations. According to The New York Times, the segments (paid for by the network rather than the productions) will be pre-taped and aired during the November 26 broadcast on NBC.

Typically, Broadway shows perform outside the iconic storefront at the top of the proceedings, with floats, guest stars, and Santa subsequently parading down from the Upper West Side. This year, the spectacle will be condensed to one city block on 34th Street, primarily just for broadcast rather than in-person crowds.

In line with safety protocols, the musical performances won't necessarily feature full casts, and staging, as explained by Ain't Too Proud's Tony-winning choreographer Sergio Trujillo, will be reworked with social distancing in mind. Another performance, presented by New York City Ballet, will feature a solo ballerina dancing as The Nutcracker's Sugar Plum Fairy.

Among the additional stars slated to appear are Hamilton Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr., Patti LaBelle, Jimmy Fallon and The Roots, Tori Kelly, characters from Sesame Street, Keke Palmer, Dolly Parton, Pentatonix, and Jordin Sparks.

