Casts of Disney's Frozen, The Lion King, Aladdin Reunite on Broadway for ABC's The Disney Holiday Singalong November 30

Leslie Odom, Jr., BTS, Adam Lambert, Kerry Washington, and more are also part of the TV special, hosted by Ryan Seacrest.

The Broadway casts of The Lion King and Aladdin as well as the North American touring company of Frozen join forces for the November 30 ABC special The Disney Holiday Singalong.

The Disney cast members reunite at Broadway’s New Amsterdam Theatre (home of Disney's Aladdin), which has remained dark since the coronavirus shutdown, to sing the Frozen anthem “Let It Go.” Led by Caroline Bowman and Aisha Jackson, the number also includes Tracee Beazer, Austin Colby, Lindiwe Dlamini, Olivia Donaldson, Bongi Duma, Nicholas Edwards, April Holloway, Ben Jeffrey, Nina LaFarga, Telly Leung, Isabelle McCalla, Paul HeeSang Miller, Kyle Mitchel, Nteliseng Nkhela, Amber Owens, Adam Perry, John Riddle, Ann Sanders, Dennis Stowe, L. Steven Taylor, and Nicholas Ward.

Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the third iteration of the Singalong series airs at 8 PM ET. The hour-long special also features performances by Tony winner Leslie Odom, Jr., Andrea Bocelli, BTS, Michael Bublé, Ciara, Chloe x Halle, Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert, Julianne Hough, Adam Lambert, Katy Perry, P!NK, and Kerry Washington.

The seven-member a cappella group DCappella also carols throughout the show. Animated on-screen lyrics allow viewers to sing along.

READ: New Staging of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast to Play U.K. and Ireland

The lineup includes:



Andrea Bocelli: “Silent Night”

BTS: “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town”

Michael Bublé: “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas”

Ciara: “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree”

Chloe x Halle: “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?”

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert: “Hey Santa” and “Jingle Bells”

Julianne Hough: “Whistle While You Work” and “Let It Snow”

Adam Lambert: “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”

Leslie Odom Jr.: “What’s This?”

Katy Perry: “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” and “Cozy Little Christmas”

P!NK: “The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)”

Kerry Washington: “Joy to the World”

The special also raises awareness about Disney’s Feed the Love campaign, benefiting Feeding America, Toys for Tots, and One Simple Wish. Visit Disney.com/FeedTheLove.

The Disney Holiday Singalong is produced by Done+Dusted. Executive producers include Done+Dusted’s Hamish Hamilton, Katy Mullan, Raj Kapoor, Patrizia Di Maria, Nick Florez, and RJ Durell.

Looking for gift ideas this season? Check out the Playbill Store's Disney on Broadway holiday collection, which offers specialty items like the new Frozen gloves and tiara, Mary Poppins umbrella with parrot head, and purple Aladdin ornament.



21 Magical Moments from Disney’s Broadway Productions 21 Magical Moments from Disney’s Broadway Productions 21 PHOTOS

(Updated November 30, 2020)