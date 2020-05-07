Casts of Jagged Little Pill, Little Shop of Horrors, and More Tapped for the Drama League's Digital Series

Casts of Jagged Little Pill, Little Shop of Horrors, and More Tapped for the Drama League's Digital Series
By Olivia Clement
May 07, 2020
 
The episodes are released each Wednesday in video, podcast, and text formats.
Elizabeth Stanley and the Cast of Jagged Little Pill Matthew Murphy

The Drama League has unveiled the lineup for its Digital Series in May and June. Released on Wednesdays in video, podcast, and text formats, the In Conversation series features a director at the forefront of theatre, film, and television, while #Collaboration features two or more artists discussing their journey together on a recent project.

The #Collaboration series lineup includes Tony-winning director Michael Mayer with Little Shop of Horrors actors Jonathan Groff and Christian Borle (May 27 at 3 PM), director Gaye Taylor Upchurch and playwright Lauren Gunderson on The Half-Life of Marie Curie (June 10 at 3 PM), and Tony-winning director Diane Paulus, choreographer Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, and actor Elizabeth Stanley on their collaboration during Jagged Little Pill (May 13 at 3 PM).

The In Conversation series will feature directors Desdemona Chiang (May 20 at 3 PM), Lileana Blain-Cruz (June 3 at 3 PM), and Sheryl Kaller (June 17 at 3 PM).

All times are ET. The episodes can be viewed by visiting DramaLeague.org/digitalseries, or by searching for The Drama League on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Pocket Casts, and more.

