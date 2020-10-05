Casts of West End's Six, Come From Away, Tina, More to Perform Live at the Palace Theatre in London

The Show Must Go On! will feature performers from several U.K. musicals.

The casts of multiple musicals currently in the West End—though on hold due to the pandemic—will come together for a charity concert at London's Palace Theatre November 13–15. The Show Must Go On! will include performances from & Juliet, Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, Mamma Mia!, The Prince of Egypt, Six, Tina—The Tina Turner Musical, and Wicked.

Capacity at the theatre has been reduced to comply with COVID-19 health and safety guidelines for social distancing. In addition to hand sanitation, face coverings, and track and trace, other measures include contactless tickets, temperature testing, and a deep clean and sanitation of the theatre.

The concerts serve as a fundraiser with all profits going to Acting For Others and The Fleabag Support Fund. Exact casting will be announced at a later date.

The Show Must Go On! is directed by Luke Sheppard (& Juliet) and Anna Fox, with set design by Soutra Gilmour, lighting design by Neil Austin and Howard Hudson, video design by Fray Studio, and sound design by Adam Fisher. Stephen Brooker (Miss Saigon) serves as musical supervisor.

Producing are Chris Marcus and Damien Stanton for the Theatre Support Fund+ with Jack Maple and Brian Zeilinger-Goode as executive producers for Take Two Theatricals.

Prior to the in-person concerts will be the televised presentation of the 2020 Olivier Awards, in which the aforementioned & Juliet and Dear Evan Hansen are among the Best New Musical contenders.

For tickets and more information, visit TheShowMustGoOnLive.com.

