Catch a Sneak Peek of Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson in Love in the Time of Corona

Plus, the real-life Broadway couple talks about filming a limited series in their home.

Always check the backside of a grocery list: that is the lesson Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr. learned when helping out with the shopping recently. It’s an experience so universal that it made its way into a plotline on the upcoming limited Freeform series Love in the Time of Corona, debuting August 22 at 8 PM ET, starring Odom Jr. and Broadway alum Nicolette Robinson.

The married-in-real-life Broadway couple virtually dropped by Good Morning America August 17 to discuss what it was like to film at home and share a sneak peek from the show. Check it out above.

“It was interesting,” says Robinson of filming themselves (the pair also serve as executive producers). “Our household for the first couple of months in quarantine was in a full organization mode. We were definitely not primetime ready. So it was a little stressful in that way, but there was also the ease of filming in the comfort of your own home.” Adds Odom Jr.: “Can’t beat that commute.”

In Love in the Time of Corona, Odom Jr. stars as James, who is normally on the road for work but is now in quarantine with his partner Sade, played by Robinson. Now under the same roof, the pair must reevaluate their relationship while raising their daughter.

Check out the trailer for the two-night special event below.

