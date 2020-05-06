Catch Audra McDonald (and Playbill!) in Clip From This Week's The Good Fight

The partners find that a buzzy new play hits a little too close to home.

Audra McDonald, Christine Baranski, and Delroy Lindo may be no strangers to the theatre, but their The Good Fight characters may find out that all the world's a stage the hard way. On the May 7 episode of the CBS All Access series, titled "The Gang is Satirized and Doesn't Like It," the gang, well, is satirized and doesn't like it.

In the preview clip above, Adrian Boseman (Lindo) informs colleague Liz Reddick (McDonald) of a provocative new play called C**ksucker in Chains; he even saved the Playbill for it. When a former client sues the production over its depiction of his divorce (and some darker secrets), the firm realizes their business—and the personalities that inhabit it—are thrown into the spotlight as well.

Tune in on the streaming platform to get a taste of the play yourself.

The Good Fight, like its CBS predecessor The Good Wife, offers a parade of Broadway favorites in its regular cast and roster of guest stars, including Cush Jumbo, John Cameron Mitchell, Corey Cott, Katrina Lenk, Taylor Louderman, Nikki M. James, Rob McClure, and Aaron Tveit.

The Good Fight is available directly from CBS All Access or via Amazon Prime Video. Both services offer a free 30-day trial.