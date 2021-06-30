Catch Billy Porter, Camila Cabello, and Idina Menzel in Cinderella Teaser

The movie musical debuts on Amazon Prime Video September 3.

Check out the teaser trailer for the new Cinderella movie, featuring Camila Cabello as the title character, above. The preview also offers glimpses of Tony winner Idina Menzel as the Stepmother and Tony and Emmy winner Billy Porter as a non-binary Fairy Godparent named Fab G.

The movie musical will debut September 3 on Amazon Prime Video. As previously announced, the film will feature original songs by Cabello and Menzel alongside contemporary pop tracks.

Rounding out the cast are Oscar nominee Minnie Driver as Queen Beatrice, Pierce Brosnan as King Rowan, Hairspray Live! star Maddie Baillio and Charlotte Spencer as the Stepsisters, Missy Elliott as the Town Crier, and Fra Fee as Hench. Tony winner James Corden, John Mulaney, and Romesh Ranganathan play the mice-turned-footmen.

The movie is written and directed by Kay Cannon. Corden produces with Fulwell73 partner Leo Pearlman and Jonathan Kadin, Shannon McIntosh, and executive producer Louise Rosner.