Catch Billy Porter, Mj Rodriguez, More in the Pose Season 3 Trailer

Two-time Tony nominee Jeremy Pope joins the final season of the FX series.

Pray Tell, Blanca, and the House of Evangelista are not going down without a fight in the third and final season of FX’s Pose, premiering May 2. Check out Billy Porter, Mj Rodriguez, and more in the trailer above—plus get a sneak peek at Jeremy Pope’s character, looking stunned by the ballroom scene he’s stumbled upon.

Season 3 will flash-forward to 1994 after Season 2 explored the early '90s. As AIDS becomes the leading cause of death for Americans ages 25 to 44, Pray Tell contends with unexpected health burdens. Meanwhile, Blanca struggles to balance being a mother and a nurse’s aid. Together with the House of Evangelista, they will fight to keep ballroom culture alive—and get fair treatment during the HIV/AIDS crisis.

As previously announced , this will be the final season of the FX series, created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Steven Canals. Murphy confirmed earlier this year that the series will conclude with the arrival of AIDS medication and increased accessibility, around 1996.

In addition to Emmy and Tony winner Porter and Rodriguez, Pose stars Dominique Jackson, Indya Moore, Ryan Jamaal Swain, Hailie Sahar, Angel Bismark Curiel, Dyllón Burnside, and Sandra Bernhard.

