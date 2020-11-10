Catch Emily Blunt, Jon Hamm, More in the Super Irish Trailer for Wild Mountain Thyme

John Patrick Shanley wrote and directed the film adaptation of his play Outside Mullingar.

Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner John Patrick Shanley's 2014 play Outside Mullingar heads to the screen next month under the title Wild Mountain Thyme. Take a look at the new trailer above.

Emily Blunt and Jamie Dornan star as Rosemary and Anthony, two Irish farmers. Rosemary's in love with an oblivious Anthony, who's jolted into pursuing his desires when his father announces he's selling the farm to his American nephew.

The cast also includes Jon Hamm, Christopher Walken, and Dearbhla Molloy.

Molloy reprises her work from the Broadway production from Manhattan Theatre Club, in which she appeared alongside Debra Messing, Brían F. O'Byrne, and Peter Maloney.

The movie, both written and directed by Shanley (Doubt, Moonstruck), will play select theatres and be available on demand December 11.