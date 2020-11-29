Catch Judi Dench, Derek Jacobi, Ian McKellen, and Maggie Smith in November 29 Virtual Fundraiser For One Knight Only

By Andrew Gans
Nov 29, 2020
 
Kenneth Branagh hosts the evening benefiting the theatrical charity Acting for Others.
For one knight only

For One Knight Only, an evening of conversation with British acting legends Dame Judi Dench, Sir Derek Jacobi, Sir Ian McKellen, and Dame Maggie Smith, is presented on Zoom November 29 at 7 PM GMT.

Hosted by Sir Kenneth Branagh, the live Q&A benefits the theatrical charity Acting for Others, which provides emotional and financial support to theatre workers in times of need through its 14 member charities. This is the latest event from Lockdown Theatre, a quarantine initiative set up to present live table reads with all-star casts, raising money for the organization.

Lockdown Theatre Producer Rob Grant said in a previous statement, “We began this initiative when Robert Lindsay suggested we considered donating our proceeds to the RTF charity, a charity that is part of Acting for Others. In this climate, it sounded like a truly worthy cause, and we decided to mount future productions entirely for the benefit of the charity, and via them, the performing arts industry, which is suffering so hideously from the restrictions on live entertainment, with no clear end in sight. We enjoy putting the shows on, the cast enjoy performing them, and the audiences enjoy watching. It’s a three-way win.”

There will be opportunities for audience members to participate throughout the event. For ticket information, click here.

Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.