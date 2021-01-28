Catch Kelli O'Hara, Victoria Clark, and Matthew Morrison in a The Light in the Piazza Reunion January 28

By Ryan McPhee
Jan 28, 2021
 
The streaming event is part of Lincoln Center Theater's Spotlight Series.
Kelli O&#39;Hara and Victoria Clark in <i data-rte2-sanitize="italic">The Light in the Piazza</i>.
Kelli O'Hara and Victoria Clark in The Light in the Piazza. Joan Marcus

Tony winners Victoria Clark and Kelli O'Hara and Tony nominee Matthew Morrison reunite virtually January 28 to discuss working on the 2005 Broadway musical The Light in the Piazza. The event streams live at 7 PM as part of Lincoln Center Theater's LCT Spotlight Series.

Bartlett Sher, who helmed the LCT production, will offer an introduction prior to the talk moderated by LCT Associate Producer Ira Weitzman.

The musical, featuring a score by Adam Guettel and a book by Craig Lucas, is based on the Elizabeth Spencer novel, which was also adapted into a movie 1962. The Broadway production opened at LCT's Vivian Beaumont Theater in April 2005 and went on to earn seven Tony Awards (including wins for Guettel's score and Clark's portrayal of Margaret Johnson); O'Hara and Morrison were also nominated for their performances.

Attendance is free, though registration is required at LCT.org.

The Light in the Piazza Production Photos

The Light in the Piazza Production Photos

5 PHOTOS
Victoria Clark and Kelli O'Hara
Victoria Clark and Kelli O'Hara Joan Marcus
Victoria Clark
Victoria Clark Joan Marcus
Victoria Clark and Mark Harelik
Victoria Clark and Mark Harelik Joan Marcus
Kelli O'Hara and Matthew Morrison
Kelli O'Hara and Matthew Morrison Joan Marcus
Aaron Lazar and Kelli O'Hara
Aaron Lazar and Kelli O'Hara Joan Marcus
