Catch Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson in the Trailer for Freeform's Love in the Time of Corona, Filmed in Quarantine

The real-life couple play a couple navigating life during the pandemic in the two-night event, airing in August.

Broadway couple Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson take on meta roles in Love in the Time of Corona, an upcoming, limited series from Freeform. Look out for them engaging in some socially undistant activities in the trailer above.

Tony winner Odom Jr. (Hamilton) plays James, who is normally on the road for work but is now in quarantine with his partner Sade, played by Robinson (Waitress). Now under the same roof, the pair must reevaluate their relationship while raising their daughter.

Production took place remotely in the performers' homes. The limited series will air as a two-night event August 22 and 23.

The series will weave their story with three others about what navigating love and connection looks like during the pandemic. The cast also includes fellow real-life husband-and-wife Gil Bellows and Rya Kihlstedt and their daughter Ava Bellows, as well as Tommy Dorfman, Rainey Qualley, and L. Scott Caldwell.

Odom Jr. and Robinson also serve as executive producers alongside Joanna Johnson, Christine Sacani, and Robyn Meisinger.

