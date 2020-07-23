Catch Lin-Manuel Miranda, Andrew Scott, More in Trailer for Season 2 of HBO's His Dark Materials

The new season debuts this fall.

The trailer for the upcoming second season of the HBO and BBC series His Dark Materials made its debut July 23 during the Comic-Con@Home panel.

Included in the trailer (above) is the first glimpse at the city of Cittàgaze as well new season cast members Andrew Scott (The Vertical Hour), Jade Anouka, and Simone Kirby, who join returning cast members Dafne Keen, Tony nominee Ruth Wilson (King Lear), Ariyon Bakare, Amir Wilson, and Hamilton Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Scott also revealed during the panel that the show reunites him with Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who will voice his character's dæmon.

The series, based on the Philip Pullman fantasy novels, is penned by Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child). In the second season, Lord Asriel (James McAvoy) has opened a bridge to a new world, and, distraught over the death of her best friend Lyra (Dafne Keen), follows Asriel into the unknown. In a strange and mysterious abandoned city she meets Will (Amir Wilson), who is also running from a troubled past.

The new season debuts this fall on HBO; the first is available to stream on HBO Max.

